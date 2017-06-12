Live Videos | LIVE: Plastics And The Fight For The Future
Clean Water Action Rhode Island along with multiple other environmental agencies are gathering on Monday, June 19 outside of the American Chemistry Council's Marine Debris Solutions conference in Newport to voice their opinion on the future of plastics. Jonathan Berard, State Director of Clean Water Action Rhode Island, says the ACC's plastics conference presents a future path that includes incineration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Newport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Hispanic Snapchats here! (Jul '16)
|May 17
|nich3731
|12
|Middletown 1955-1960 (Jul '08)
|Apr '17
|scburns
|16
|Greenleaf West main road needs to Move
|Mar '17
|ttinman
|1
|Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi...
|Jan '17
|James
|1
|Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding
|Jan '17
|hasToDealwithIdios
|1
|R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|tiger_-_dad
|2
|No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|pete in coventry
|8
Find what you want!
Search Newport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC