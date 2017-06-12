Live Videos | LIVE: Celebrating Father's Day in Newport
When it comes to celebrating dad, Andrea McHugh of Discover Newport says there is no shortage of activities to do with the family on Aquidneck Island. McHugh says that dads get in free on Father's Day to the recently opened Newport Car Museum in Portsmouth.
