Jazz Pioneer Roscoe Mitchell Marked for Dismissal at Mills College

Saxophonist Roscoe Mitchell listens to a solo on stage during the "Jack DeJohnette's Made In Chicago" performance at the Newport Jazz Festival in Newport, Rhode Island, on Aug. 1, 2015. Roscoe Mitchell, the influential saxophonist known for groundbreaking work in jazz and orchestral music, is in danger of losing his job at Mills College due to the Oakland-based university's financial problems.

