Designer Pierre Cardin skips US fashion show after accident
Fashion designer Pierre Cardin says he won't be able to attend a fashion show in the United States because of an unspecified accident. The 94-year-old designer was scheduled to host the show in Newport, Rhode Island, on Saturday to celebrate an exhibition of his designs.
