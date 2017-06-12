Cruise ship saves yachtsman after hurricane strands him in ocean 0:0
A 73-year-old yachtsman who decided not to go down with his ship was rescued in the middle of the Atlantic by the Queen Mary 2 as it steamed back to Brooklyn. Veteran sailor Mervyn Wheatley was plucked from the sea by the massive ocean liner on Saturday, but not before scuttling his own craft so it wouldn't interfere with others on the same cross-Atlantic journey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Newport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Hispanic Snapchats here! (Jul '16)
|May 17
|nich3731
|12
|Middletown 1955-1960 (Jul '08)
|Apr '17
|scburns
|16
|Greenleaf West main road needs to Move
|Mar '17
|ttinman
|1
|Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi...
|Jan '17
|James
|1
|Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding
|Jan '17
|hasToDealwithIdios
|1
|R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|tiger_-_dad
|2
|No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|pete in coventry
|8
Find what you want!
Search Newport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC