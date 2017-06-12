Cruise ship saves yachtsman after hurricane strands him in ocean 0:0

Cruise ship saves yachtsman after hur...

Cruise ship saves yachtsman after hurricane strands him in ocean

Monday Read more: New York Post

A 73-year-old yachtsman who decided not to go down with his ship was rescued in the middle of the Atlantic by the Queen Mary 2 as it steamed back to Brooklyn. Veteran sailor Mervyn Wheatley was plucked from the sea by the massive ocean liner on Saturday, but not before scuttling his own craft so it wouldn't interfere with others on the same cross-Atlantic journey.

