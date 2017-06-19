Conference set on keeping US colonial history above water
The Newport Restoration Foundation is holding the conference this fall, as it focuses on developing solutions for sea level rise in coastal communities and raising awareness about the problem. "To us, this is a real threat," said Wendy Nicholas, the foundation's interim executive director, noting flooding threats to colonial structures in Newport, Rhode Island.
