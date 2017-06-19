Car lovers' Newport: 2 museums highli...

Car lovers' Newport: 2 museums highlight design on wheels

Monday Read more: Brandon Sun

Car enthusiasts now have their pick of destinations to get their fix while visiting Newport, with two car museums featuring classic and rare cars, the newest having opened just this month. The Audrain Automobile Museum and the Newport Car Museum both place a strong emphasis on design and display the cars as works of art.

