Car lovers' Newport: 2 museums highli...

Car lovers' Newport: 2 museums highlight design on wheels

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 19 Read more: Powhatan Today

In this June 13, 2017 photo, a 1930 Pierce-Arrow Model A is displayed in the Audrain Automobile Museum in Newport, R.I. In this June 13, 2017 photo, Evan Hume Jr., left, of Washington, and Evan Hume Sr., of Tallahassee, Fla., look at a one-of-a-kind white and blue 2013 Bugatti Veyron 16.4L Grand Sport Vitesse "Le Ciel Californien" in the Audrain Automobile Museum in Newport, R.I. A 1954 Austin-Healey 100/4 BN1 Le Mans is displayed behind them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay Hispanic Snapchats here! (Jul '16) May '17 nich3731 12
Middletown 1955-1960 (Jul '08) Apr '17 scburns 16
Greenleaf West main road needs to Move Mar '17 ttinman 1
News Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi... Jan '17 James 1
News Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding Jan '17 hasToDealwithIdios 1
News R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09) Jan '17 tiger_-_dad 2
News No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09) Jan '17 pete in coventry 8
See all Newport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Forum Now

Newport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Newport, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,174 • Total comments across all topics: 281,942,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC