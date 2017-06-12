Business | Kiel James Patrick Opens Flagship Store on Historic Bowen's Wharf in Newport

Kiel James Patrick , the Rhode Island-based brand inspired by the rugged charm of New England, will open its flagship store on historic Bowen's Wharf in Newport, Rhode Island on Thursday. This is the first foray into traditional retail for the company that has made its name by being among the first companies to translate the concept of a lifestyle brand onto social media - appealing to a new generation of shoppers.

