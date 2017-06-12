Bernie Sanders ruled out public service by Christians
An extraordinary exchange took place this past week amid the hysteria surrounding former FBI Director James Comey's impending testimony the next day before Congress. Sen. Bernie Sanders , the Vermont socialist who came close to denying Hillary Clinton the Democratic nomination for the presidency, essentially ruled out public service by Christians .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Newport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Hispanic Snapchats here! (Jul '16)
|May 17
|nich3731
|12
|Middletown 1955-1960 (Jul '08)
|Apr '17
|scburns
|16
|Greenleaf West main road needs to Move
|Mar '17
|ttinman
|1
|Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi...
|Jan '17
|James
|1
|Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding
|Jan '17
|hasToDealwithIdios
|1
|R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|tiger_-_dad
|2
|No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|pete in coventry
|8
Find what you want!
Search Newport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC