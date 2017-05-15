Weekends With Yankee
Think of New England icons, and you probably imagine covered bridges, stone walls, church steeples, and lighthouses. In today's episode, we visit three less typical but equally iconic treasures, beginning with the Elms in Newport, Rhode Island, where we get a behind-the-scenes tour from this mansion's caretaker of more than 30 years.
