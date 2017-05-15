Taylor's marks 325th anniversary

Port house Taylor's is marking its 325th anniversary with a series of events and releases, including shipping a barrel from Douro to London on a yacht. Taking place at the Tower of London this evening , the house will recreate the house's first shipment of Port wine in the 17th century when yachtsman Ricardo Diniz arrives from Douro to deliver a cask that was laded in Vila Nova de Gaia.

