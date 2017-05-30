RI Commerce: wieners out, beer in
What's more Rhode Island than wieners and coffee milk? Well, what about Del's and Kenyon Corn Meal clam cakes? All four have been staples at the Rhode Island pavilion at the Big E on the Eastern States Exposition grounds that open Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warwickonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Hispanic Snapchats here! (Jul '16)
|May 17
|nich3731
|12
|Middletown 1955-1960 (Jul '08)
|Apr '17
|scburns
|16
|Greenleaf West main road needs to Move
|Mar '17
|ttinman
|1
|Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi...
|Jan '17
|James
|1
|Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding
|Jan '17
|hasToDealwithIdios
|1
|R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|tiger_-_dad
|2
|No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|pete in coventry
|8
Find what you want!
Search Newport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC