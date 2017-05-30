RCSAA sets up Cape Cod trip

Tuesday May 23 Read more: Courier-Tribune

Randolph County Senior Adults Association and Premier World Discovery have planned a trip to Cape Cod and the Islands from Sept. 30-Oct. 6. The highlights of this trip are visits to Cape Cod, Boston, Nantucket Island, Martha's Vineyard, Newport, Rhode Island and Plymouth Rock, a New England lobster dinner and more.

