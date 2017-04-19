Probe of Newport police union ongoing after ex-leader's guilty plea
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: NEWPORT, R.I. - Rhode Island State Police and federal investigators are continuing to look into a local police union even after its former president pleaded guilty to fraud this week. Newport Police Chief Gary Silva tells The Newport Daily News another phase of the investigation has not yet begun, although he declined to say specifically what else is being probed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
Newport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Middletown 1955-1960 (Jul '08)
|Apr 24
|scburns
|16
|Greenleaf West main road needs to Move
|Mar '17
|ttinman
|1
|Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi...
|Jan '17
|James
|1
|Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding
|Jan '17
|hasToDealwithIdios
|1
|R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|tiger_-_dad
|2
|No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|pete in coventry
|8
|Newport Cigarettes (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Puff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC