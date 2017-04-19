Probe of Newport police union ongoing after ex-leader's guilty plea

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: NEWPORT, R.I. - Rhode Island State Police and federal investigators are continuing to look into a local police union even after its former president pleaded guilty to fraud this week. Newport Police Chief Gary Silva tells The Newport Daily News another phase of the investigation has not yet begun, although he declined to say specifically what else is being probed.

