Newport Folk Festival Adds Wilco To 2017 Lineup

Organizers of the 2017 Newport Folk Festival continue to reveal the acts performing at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island on July 28 - 30. Today, Chicago-based rockers Wilco have been confirmed to perform at this year's annual event. Wilco will headline the Saturday, July 29 slate of performances that also includes The Avett Brothers, Jim James, Drive-By Truckers and others.

