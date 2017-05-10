Majors repairs on the horizon for the Newport Bridge
NEWPORT, R.I. A potential traffic headache is on the way for visitors to Newport this summer as a major repair project comes to the Newport Bridge. The Rhode Island Bridge and Turnpike Authority says the span needs resurfacing and so starting next week, there will be lane closures so crews can re-surface the road.
Newport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Middletown 1955-1960 (Jul '08)
|Apr 24
|scburns
|16
|Greenleaf West main road needs to Move
|Mar '17
|ttinman
|1
|Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi...
|Jan '17
|James
|1
|Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding
|Jan '17
|hasToDealwithIdios
|1
|R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|tiger_-_dad
|2
|No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|pete in coventry
|8
|Newport Cigarettes (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Puff
|1
