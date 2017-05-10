Majors repairs on the horizon for the...

Majors repairs on the horizon for the Newport Bridge

Monday May 8 Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

NEWPORT, R.I. A potential traffic headache is on the way for visitors to Newport this summer as a major repair project comes to the Newport Bridge. The Rhode Island Bridge and Turnpike Authority says the span needs resurfacing and so starting next week, there will be lane closures so crews can re-surface the road.

Newport, RI

