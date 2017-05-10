India,U.S. discuss ways to strengthen bilateral maritime cooperation

Rohe Island [U.S.], May 11 : : India and the United States held the second round of the India-U.S. Maritime Security Dialogue on May 9 and 10 in Newport, Rhode Island, to seek ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in defence in the Asia-Pacific region. During the dialogue, both sides exchanged views on maritime developments in the Asia-Pacific and Indian Ocean Region and considered steps to further strengthen bilateral maritime security cooperation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.