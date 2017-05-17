Group continue with plan for contested Breakers museum
The group that owns The Breakers mansion in Newport says it's planning a groundbreaking this week for a welcome center that has drawn strenuous opposition from neighbors, preservationists and others. The Newport Daily News reports that the Preservation Society of Newport County will hold a ceremony Thursday morning on the grounds of the national historic landmark, which was built by railroad magnate Cornelius Vanderbilt II during the Gilded Age.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
Newport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Hispanic Snapchats here! (Jul '16)
|22 hr
|nich3731
|12
|Middletown 1955-1960 (Jul '08)
|Apr 24
|scburns
|16
|Greenleaf West main road needs to Move
|Mar '17
|ttinman
|1
|Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi...
|Jan '17
|James
|1
|Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding
|Jan '17
|hasToDealwithIdios
|1
|R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|tiger_-_dad
|2
|No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|pete in coventry
|8
Find what you want!
Search Newport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC