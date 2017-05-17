Group continue with plan for conteste...

Group continue with plan for contested Breakers museum

The group that owns The Breakers mansion in Newport says it's planning a groundbreaking this week for a welcome center that has drawn strenuous opposition from neighbors, preservationists and others. The Newport Daily News reports that the Preservation Society of Newport County will hold a ceremony Thursday morning on the grounds of the national historic landmark, which was built by railroad magnate Cornelius Vanderbilt II during the Gilded Age.

Newport, RI

