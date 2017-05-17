Group continue with plan for contested Breakers museum

The group that owns The Breakers mansion in Newport says it's planning a groundbreaking this week for a welcome center that has drawn strenuous opposition from neighbors, preservationists and others. The Newport Daily News reports that the Preservation Society of Newport County will hold a ceremony Thursday morning on the grounds of the national historic landmark, which was built by railroad magnate Cornelius Vanderbilt II during the Gilded Age.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.