Ex-police union head pleads guilty to fraud charge
A former head of the police union in Newport has pleaded guilty to spending tens of thousands of dollars of union money on himself. The U.S. Attorney's office says Christopher Hayes, of Middletown, pleaded guilty Monday to a wire fraud charge in U.S. District Court in Providence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Middletown 1955-1960 (Jul '08)
|Apr 24
|scburns
|16
|Greenleaf West main road needs to Move
|Mar '17
|ttinman
|1
|Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi...
|Jan '17
|James
|1
|Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding
|Jan '17
|hasToDealwithIdios
|1
|R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|tiger_-_dad
|2
|No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|pete in coventry
|8
|Newport Cigarettes (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Puff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC