Davidson Hotels & Resorts Adds Hotel Viking in Newport, Rhode Island...
Davidson Hotels & Resorts welcomes the addition of Hotel Viking, an iconic 208-room historic property in Newport, Rhode Island, into its portfolio, under its luxury and lifestyle division, Pivot Hotels & Resorts. Known as the "City by the Sea," Newport once rivaled New York and Boston as a center of commerce and was the preferred vacation destination for "America's First Families."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Add your comments below
Newport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Middletown 1955-1960 (Jul '08)
|Apr 24
|scburns
|16
|Greenleaf West main road needs to Move
|Mar '17
|ttinman
|1
|Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi...
|Jan '17
|James
|1
|Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding
|Jan '17
|hasToDealwithIdios
|1
|R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|tiger_-_dad
|2
|No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|pete in coventry
|8
|Newport Cigarettes (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Puff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC