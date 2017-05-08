Davidson Hotels & Resorts Adds Hotel ...

Davidson Hotels & Resorts Adds Hotel Viking in Newport, Rhode Island

Davidson Hotels & Resorts welcomes the addition of Hotel Viking, an iconic 208-room historic property in Newport, Rhode Island, into its portfolio, under its luxury and lifestyle division, Pivot Hotels & Resorts. Known as the "City by the Sea," Newport once rivaled New York and Boston as a center of commerce and was the preferred vacation destination for "America's First Families."

