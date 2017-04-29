Politics | White House Press Secretary Spicer Owns Millions in Real...

Politics | White House Press Secretar...

White House Press Secretary Spicer Owns Millions in Real...

Saturday Apr 1

GoLocal reviewed White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's disclosure form, and found that the 45-year-old Barrington native has a net worth nearing as much as $10 million, with much of his wealth being in real estate. Spicer's real estate is worth as much as $6 million.

