Politics | RI National Organization for Women Endorses Euer for Senate District 13
The Rhode Island National Organization for Women has endorsed Dawn Euer in the Special Election for the open senate seat in District 13 vacated by Teresa Paiva Weed. "We are pleased to endorse our former board member Dawn Euer, and are thrilled she is running to represent Newport and Jamestown in Senate District 13. Dawn has proven results for positive change in her community and across Rhode Island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Newport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Middletown 1955-1960 (Jul '08)
|Mon
|scburns
|16
|Greenleaf West main road needs to Move
|Mar '17
|ttinman
|1
|Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi...
|Jan '17
|James
|1
|Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding
|Jan '17
|hasToDealwithIdios
|1
|R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|tiger_-_dad
|2
|No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|pete in coventry
|8
|Newport Cigarettes
|Nov '16
|Puff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC