Politics | RI National Organization for Women Endorses Euer for Senate District 13

The Rhode Island National Organization for Women has endorsed Dawn Euer in the Special Election for the open senate seat in District 13 vacated by Teresa Paiva Weed. "We are pleased to endorse our former board member Dawn Euer, and are thrilled she is running to represent Newport and Jamestown in Senate District 13. Dawn has proven results for positive change in her community and across Rhode Island.

