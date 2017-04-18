Pierre Cardin Plans Exhibition, Fashi...

Pierre Cardin Plans Exhibition, Fashion Show, Fund-raiser for Preservation Society of Newport County

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Women's Wear Daily

The designer will host a fashion show at The Breakers on June 17 in support of the Preservation Society of Newport County, which helps keep in tact 11 historic properties and landscapes. IN THE OFF-SEASON: Pierre Cardin 's summer plans will include a trip to Newport, R.I. to host a fashion show at The Breakers mansions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Women's Wear Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Greenleaf West main road needs to Move Mar '17 ttinman 1
Middletown 1955-1960 (Jul '08) Mar '17 Lbennett 15
News Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi... Jan '17 James 1
News Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding Jan '17 hasToDealwithIdios 1
News R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09) Jan '17 tiger_-_dad 2
News No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09) Jan '17 pete in coventry 8
Newport Cigarettes Nov '16 Puff 1
See all Newport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Forum Now

Newport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Iran
 

Newport, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,468 • Total comments across all topics: 280,430,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC