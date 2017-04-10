News Minute: Here is the latest Rhode Island news from The Associated Press at 3:50 a.m. EDT
The University of Rhode Island and the U.S. Navy are working together to help small businesses grow, conduct research and commercialize their technology. URI's Business Engagement Center and the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport formalized their partnership Thursday.
