Newport receives $1 million grant for new bike path
The city of Newport is receiving a $1 million state grant to start construction on a 1.6-mile bike path. The Newport Daily News reports the path will connect the Newport Gateway Visitors Center to the Community College of Rhode Island Newport County campus.
