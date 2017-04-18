Lifestyle | Newport Manners & Etiquet...

Lifestyle | Newport Manners & Etiquette: 2017 Wedding Trends + How to Accept A Compliment

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Go Local

The manners and etiquette for accepting a compliment and wedding trends for 20017 were the most interesting questions to Didi Lorillard at NewportManners this week. Q. We're getting married in September and for both of us it is our second wedding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Greenleaf West main road needs to Move Mar '17 ttinman 1
Middletown 1955-1960 (Jul '08) Mar '17 Lbennett 15
News Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi... Jan '17 James 1
News Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding Jan '17 hasToDealwithIdios 1
News R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09) Jan '17 tiger_-_dad 2
News No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09) Jan '17 pete in coventry 8
Newport Cigarettes Nov '16 Puff 1
See all Newport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Forum Now

Newport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Newport, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,195 • Total comments across all topics: 280,406,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC