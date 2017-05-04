Gail Greenwood has fire in her Belly to perform and fight cancer
If punk rock is all about being creative, tough and independent, there's no better embodiment than Gail Greenwood. Best-known as the bassist, backup singer and resident hair-shaker of Belly, she's a member of three bands, all of which have gigs in the next 10 days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Middletown 1955-1960 (Jul '08)
|Apr 24
|scburns
|16
|Greenleaf West main road needs to Move
|Mar '17
|ttinman
|1
|Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi...
|Jan '17
|James
|1
|Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding
|Jan '17
|hasToDealwithIdios
|1
|R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|tiger_-_dad
|2
|No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|pete in coventry
|8
|Newport Cigarettes (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Puff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC