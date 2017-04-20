Entries open for Newport for New Products Awards
Newport Exhibition Group, owners and producers of the Newport International Boat Show, are accepting applications for the 2017 Newport for New Products Awards. Judged by a team of marine-industry experts, NFNP winners for best new powerboat, sailboat and multihull; best new navigation product; and best new product for boat operation, maintenance, and safety.
