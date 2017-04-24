Charleston Race Week team includes injured British Army vets
Gladiator, the TP52 racing yacht owned by British industrialist Tony Langley, will be competing at this year's Sperry Charleston Race Week with injured British Army Afghanistan veterans making up part of the pro-am team.
