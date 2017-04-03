47th Annual Newport International Boa...

47th Annual Newport International Boat Show

Premier New England Boat Show Takes Place September 14-17, 2017 Newport, R.I. Newport Exhibition Group announced today that its 47th Annual Newport International Boat Show will take place September 14th through 17th, 2017 at the Newport Yachting Center located on Newport's famed waterfront in downtown Newport, Rhode Island. One of the largest in-water boat shows in the country and the premier show in New England, the Newport International Boat Show encompasses over 13 acres and will host hundreds of exhibitors from around the world with new powerboats and sailboats ranging from 15 to 90 feet, plus a variety of accessories, equipment, electronics, gear and services for boaters.

