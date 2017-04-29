29th annual America's Schooner Cup takes to San Diego Bay

The schooners, "Curlew "and "Dauntless" on San Diego Bay, wait for The 29th annual America's Schooner Cup to begin and included 14 boats. The two schooners, along with a third, "Rose of Sharon," also raced against each other in 1930, during a regatta from Newport, Rhode Island to Bermuda.

