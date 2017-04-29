29th annual America's Schooner Cup takes to San Diego Bay
The schooners, "Curlew "and "Dauntless" on San Diego Bay, wait for The 29th annual America's Schooner Cup to begin and included 14 boats. The two schooners, along with a third, "Rose of Sharon," also raced against each other in 1930, during a regatta from Newport, Rhode Island to Bermuda.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Newport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greenleaf West main road needs to Move
|Mar '17
|ttinman
|1
|Middletown 1955-1960 (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|Lbennett
|15
|Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi...
|Jan '17
|James
|1
|Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding
|Jan '17
|hasToDealwithIdios
|1
|R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|tiger_-_dad
|2
|No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|pete in coventry
|8
|Newport Cigarettes
|Nov '16
|Puff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC