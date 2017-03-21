US sailors return to Volvo with Vesta...

US sailors return to Volvo with Vestas 11th Hour Racing

Americans Charlie Enright and Mark Towill are returning to the Volvo Ocean Race with new sponsors and an emphasis on environmental awareness. The Brown University alumni announced their Vestas 11th Hour Racing team on Tuesday in Newport, Rhode Island.

