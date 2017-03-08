Today In Domestic Terrorism and Stochastic Violence: Insufficient Responses

For happily the Government of the United States gives to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance, requires only that they who live under its protection should demean themselves as good citizens, in giving it on all occasions their effectual support. - President Washington's Letter to the Jewish Congregation of Newport, Rhode Island In yesterday's post on this subject I referenced that 98 US Senators had signed onto a letter decrying anti-Semitism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Balloon Juice.