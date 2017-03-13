The seal whiskerers: Navy looks to sea life for new ships
In this Thursday, March 2, 2017, photo, engineer David Wade, hands only, attaches a seal whisker to a clamp in a laboratory at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center, in Newport, R.I. Scientists think real seals, specifically their whiskers, may be the key to a new way for ships and underwater vehicles to sense their environment. In this Thursday, March 2, 2017, photo, marine mammal biologist Christin Murphy watches a seal whisker inside a moving water tunnel as a laser tracks the behavior and movement of the whisker in a laboratory at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center, in Newport, R.I. Scientists think real seals, specifically their whiskers, may be the key to a new way for ships and underwater vehicles to sense their environment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Newport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greenleaf West main road needs to Move
|Mar 2
|ttinman
|1
|Middletown 1955-1960 (Jul '08)
|Mar 1
|Lbennett
|15
|Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi...
|Jan '17
|James
|1
|Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding
|Jan '17
|hasToDealwithIdios
|1
|R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|tiger_-_dad
|2
|No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|pete in coventry
|8
|Newport Cigarettes
|Nov '16
|Puff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC