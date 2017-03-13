The lesson of Purim: Denouncing a hat...

The lesson of Purim: Denouncing a hatred ancient and vile

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 11 Read more: New York Daily News

Jews around the world today celebrate Purim with parties, treats and drinking, to commemorate the Jews of ancient Persia being saved from destruction at the hands of the evil vizier Haman. It's the story of anti-Semitism, the hatred that has its own special name - and that disgracefully is resurgent in the greatest, freest country that has ever been.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Greenleaf West main road needs to Move Mar 2 ttinman 1
Middletown 1955-1960 (Jul '08) Mar 1 Lbennett 15
News Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi... Jan '17 James 1
News Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding Jan '17 hasToDealwithIdios 1
News R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09) Jan '17 tiger_-_dad 2
News No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09) Jan '17 pete in coventry 8
Newport Cigarettes Nov '16 Puff 1
See all Newport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Forum Now

Newport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Newport, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,976 • Total comments across all topics: 279,557,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC