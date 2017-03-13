The lesson of Purim: Denouncing a hatred ancient and vile
Jews around the world today celebrate Purim with parties, treats and drinking, to commemorate the Jews of ancient Persia being saved from destruction at the hands of the evil vizier Haman. It's the story of anti-Semitism, the hatred that has its own special name - and that disgracefully is resurgent in the greatest, freest country that has ever been.
