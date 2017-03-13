RCSAA plans Oct. 1-7 trip to Cape Cod...

RCSAA plans Oct. 1-7 trip to Cape Cod and the Islands

Saturday Mar 11

Randolph County Senior Adults Association and Premier World Discovery have planned a trip to Cape Cod and the Islands on Sunday-Saturday, Oct. 1-7. The highlights of this trip are visits to Cape Cod, Boston, Nantucket Island, Martha's Vineyard, Newport, Rhode Island, Plymoth Rock, a New England lobster dinner and more.

