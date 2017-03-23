Politics | Newport's Florez Announces Candidacy for Senate Seat Vacated by Paiva Weed
Newport City Councilor John Florez has announced his candidacy for Senate District 13 in Newport. The seat has opened up following the resignation of Senate President Teresa Paiva-Weed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greenleaf West main road needs to Move
|Mar 2
|ttinman
|1
|Middletown 1955-1960 (Jul '08)
|Mar 1
|Lbennett
|15
|Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi...
|Jan '17
|James
|1
|Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding
|Jan '17
|hasToDealwithIdios
|1
|R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|tiger_-_dad
|2
|No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|pete in coventry
|8
|Newport Cigarettes
|Nov '16
|Puff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC