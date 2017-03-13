Orders did not make US 'less welcomin...

Orders did not make US 'less welcoming' to immigrants

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: RTE.ie

Speaking to RT News in Washington DC, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that the US did not have a merit-based immigration system and wanted to put one in place. He said that it was something that US President Donald Trump "really wants to get done", and that there was "national security implication as well as an economic implication".

Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Greenleaf West main road needs to Move Mar 2 ttinman 1
Middletown 1955-1960 (Jul '08) Mar 1 Lbennett 15
News Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi... Jan '17 James 1
News Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding Jan '17 hasToDealwithIdios 1
News R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09) Jan '17 tiger_-_dad 2
News No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09) Jan '17 pete in coventry 8
Newport Cigarettes Nov '16 Puff 1
See all Newport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Forum Now

Newport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Newport, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,594 • Total comments across all topics: 279,617,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC