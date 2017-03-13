Orders did not make US 'less welcoming' to immigrants
Speaking to RT News in Washington DC, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that the US did not have a merit-based immigration system and wanted to put one in place. He said that it was something that US President Donald Trump "really wants to get done", and that there was "national security implication as well as an economic implication".
Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.
Add your comments below
Newport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greenleaf West main road needs to Move
|Mar 2
|ttinman
|1
|Middletown 1955-1960 (Jul '08)
|Mar 1
|Lbennett
|15
|Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi...
|Jan '17
|James
|1
|Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding
|Jan '17
|hasToDealwithIdios
|1
|R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|tiger_-_dad
|2
|No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|pete in coventry
|8
|Newport Cigarettes
|Nov '16
|Puff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC