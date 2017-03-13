News Minute: Here is the latest Rhode...

News Minute: Here is the latest Rhode Island news from The Associated Press at 1:50 a.m. EDT

47 min ago

A powerful nor'easter is beginning to lash the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast prompting flight cancellations, school closures and warnings from city and state officials to stay off the roads. The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings for parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine.

