Newport must grant food, drink licenses at historic mansions
Rhode Island's highest court has ruled that Newport cannot deny licenses to sell food and drinks at Gilded Age mansions. The state Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned the City Council's denial of licenses that would allow food and non-alcoholic drinks to be sold at The Elms Carriage House and the Marble House Chinese Tea House.
