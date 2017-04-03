Newport Folk Festival Adds The Avett ...

Newport Folk Festival Adds The Avett Brothers To 2017 Lineup

Friday Mar 31 Read more: JamBase

The 2017 Newport Folk Festival will be held at Fort Adams Park in Newport, Rhode Island on July 28 - 30. This year's lineup continues to fill out with organizers confirming a performance by The Avett Brothers . The Avetts will hold down the fort during a set on Saturday, July 29. Also playing that day will be Drive-By Truckers, Angel Olsen, Nikki Lane, Mandolin Orange, Robert Ellis, Marlon Williams and Julia Jacklin.

