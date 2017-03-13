Mystic Irish Parade
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: The drum major for the Ancient Order of Hibernian's Pipes and Drums of Newport, R.I. leads the band through downtown Mystic during the 14th annual Mystic Irish Parade Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDay.Com.
Add your comments below
Newport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greenleaf West main road needs to Move
|Mar 2
|ttinman
|1
|Middletown 1955-1960 (Jul '08)
|Mar 1
|Lbennett
|15
|Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi...
|Jan '17
|James
|1
|Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding
|Jan '17
|hasToDealwithIdios
|1
|R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|tiger_-_dad
|2
|No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|pete in coventry
|8
|Newport Cigarettes
|Nov '16
|Puff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC