In Newport, a bathhouse goes upscale
You don't have to be a pro athlete to enjoy the benefits of the restorative "water journey" offered at the Bodhi Spa in Newport, R.I. Does the term "bathhouse" evoke visions of ancient Rome or moist rooms filled with corporate types on lunch break, sweating out their sins? Banish such images from your mind: The bathhouse has gone upscale. Some spas are embracing what's now called contrast hydrotherapy, and many athletes swear by the routine.
