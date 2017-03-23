Former Newport Sergeant, Union Presid...

Former Newport Sergeant, Union President to plead guilty to spending union funds

Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

NEWPORT, RI Christopher Hayes, a former Sergeant of the Newport Police Department and local President of the police union, agreed to plea guilty, Friday, to wire fraud. Court documents allege Hayes began stealing from the Fraternal Order of Police funds back in August of 2009.

Newport, RI

About Topix

