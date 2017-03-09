Fight over control of oldest US synagogue reaches appeals court

Appeals court judges deciding the fate of the nation's oldest synagogue seemed skeptical Wednesday about a lower court's decision to put control of the building and a set of bells worth millions of dollars in the hands of the congregation that worships there. The nation's oldest Jewish congregation, Shearith Israel in New York, appealed last year's ruling removing it as trustee of the 250-year-old Touro Synagogue in Newport, R.I. A judge on the US District Court in Providence had rejected the New York congregation's arguments that it was the rightful owner of the synagogue and the silver Colonial-era bells, called rimonim, which are valued at $7.4 million.

