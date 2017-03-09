Fight over control of oldest US synag...

Fight over control of oldest US synagogue reaches appeals court

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Boston.com

Appeals court judges deciding the fate of the nation's oldest synagogue seemed skeptical Wednesday about a lower court's decision to put control of the building and a set of bells worth millions of dollars in the hands of the congregation that worships there. The nation's oldest Jewish congregation, Shearith Israel in New York, appealed last year's ruling removing it as trustee of the 250-year-old Touro Synagogue in Newport, R.I. A judge on the US District Court in Providence had rejected the New York congregation's arguments that it was the rightful owner of the synagogue and the silver Colonial-era bells, called rimonim, which are valued at $7.4 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Greenleaf West main road needs to Move Mar 2 ttinman 1
Middletown 1955-1960 (Jul '08) Mar 1 Lbennett 15
News Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi... Jan '17 James 1
News Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding Jan '17 hasToDealwithIdios 1
News R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09) Jan '17 tiger_-_dad 2
News No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09) Jan '17 pete in coventry 8
Newport Cigarettes Nov '16 Puff 1
See all Newport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Watch for Newport County was issued at March 11 at 6:14PM EDT

Newport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Newport, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,267 • Total comments across all topics: 279,478,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC