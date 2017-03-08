Fight over control of oldest US synag...

Fight over control of oldest US synagogue at appeals court

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this May 28, 2015 file photo, the Touro Synagogue, the nation's oldest, stands in Newport, R.I. A federal appeals court is wading into the battle over control of the nation's oldest synagogue and ownership of a set of ceremonial bells. less FILE - In this May 28, 2015 file photo, the Touro Synagogue, the nation's oldest, stands in Newport, R.I. A federal appeals court is wading into the battle over control of the nation's oldest synagogue and ... more FILE - This June 1, 2015, file photo shows ceremonial bells at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Greenleaf West main road needs to Move Mar 2 ttinman 1
Middletown 1955-1960 (Jul '08) Mar 1 Lbennett 15
News Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi... Jan '17 James 1
News Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding Jan '17 hasToDealwithIdios 1
News R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09) Jan '17 tiger_-_dad 2
News No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09) Jan '17 pete in coventry 8
Newport Cigarettes Nov '16 Puff 1
See all Newport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Forum Now

Newport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Newport, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,381 • Total comments across all topics: 279,475,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC