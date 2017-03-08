Fight over control of oldest US synagogue at appeals court
In this May 28, 2015 file photo, the Touro Synagogue, the nation's oldest, stands in Newport, R.I. A federal appeals court is wading into the battle over control of the nation's oldest synagogue and ownership of a set of ceremonial bells. less FILE - In this May 28, 2015 file photo, the Touro Synagogue, the nation's oldest, stands in Newport, R.I. A federal appeals court is wading into the battle over control of the nation's oldest synagogue and ... more FILE - This June 1, 2015, file photo shows ceremonial bells at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Newport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greenleaf West main road needs to Move
|Mar 2
|ttinman
|1
|Middletown 1955-1960 (Jul '08)
|Mar 1
|Lbennett
|15
|Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi...
|Jan '17
|James
|1
|Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding
|Jan '17
|hasToDealwithIdios
|1
|R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|tiger_-_dad
|2
|No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|pete in coventry
|8
|Newport Cigarettes
|Nov '16
|Puff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC