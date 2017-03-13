Control over Touro Synagogue back in court

Ownership of the oldest synagogue in the US and its valuable religious and ritual objects is being decided by a federal appeals court. The hearing of the case by a three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston is the latest development in a closely watched legal battle pitting New York City's Shearith Israel, the oldest Jewish congregation in the nation, against Congregation Jeshuat Israel, located in Newport, Rhode Island.

