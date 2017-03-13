Control over Touro Synagogue back in court
Ownership of the oldest synagogue in the US and its valuable religious and ritual objects is being decided by a federal appeals court. The hearing of the case by a three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston is the latest development in a closely watched legal battle pitting New York City's Shearith Israel, the oldest Jewish congregation in the nation, against Congregation Jeshuat Israel, located in Newport, Rhode Island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.
Add your comments below
Newport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greenleaf West main road needs to Move
|Mar 2
|ttinman
|1
|Middletown 1955-1960 (Jul '08)
|Mar 1
|Lbennett
|15
|Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi...
|Jan '17
|James
|1
|Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding
|Jan '17
|hasToDealwithIdios
|1
|R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|tiger_-_dad
|2
|No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|pete in coventry
|8
|Newport Cigarettes
|Nov '16
|Puff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC