Big plans in store for the Newport Pell Bridge

NEWPORT, R.I. In an effort to provide quicker access to Newport, and to relieve traffic backups on the bridge, the Pell Bridge set to get a major facelift, officials say. The $40 million dollar project will alleviate traffic issues and jumpstart economic development, and will also help remap parts of Newport that were previously cut off.

