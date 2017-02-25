Who is the 'bravest woman in America'...

Who is the 'bravest woman in America' Ida Lewis?

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 25 Read more: USA Today

Who is the 'bravest woman in America' Ida Lewis? Before women could even vote, Ida Lewis saved 18 people from drowning in the waters off Newport, R.I. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lGPKi8 Before women could even vote, Ida Lewis saved 18 people from drowning in the waters off Newport, R.I., became nationally famous and earned the moniker "bravest woman in America." Not bad for a woman doing a man's job during a time most women weren't in the professional workforce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Greenleaf West main road needs to Move Mar 2 ttinman 1
Middletown 1955-1960 (Jul '08) Mar 1 Lbennett 15
News Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi... Jan '17 James 1
News Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding Jan '17 hasToDealwithIdios 1
News R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09) Jan '17 tiger_-_dad 2
News No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09) Jan '17 pete in coventry 8
Newport Cigarettes Nov '16 Puff 1
See all Newport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Forum Now

Newport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Newport, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,965 • Total comments across all topics: 279,390,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC