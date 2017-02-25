Who is the 'bravest woman in America' Ida Lewis? Before women could even vote, Ida Lewis saved 18 people from drowning in the waters off Newport, R.I. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lGPKi8 Before women could even vote, Ida Lewis saved 18 people from drowning in the waters off Newport, R.I., became nationally famous and earned the moniker "bravest woman in America." Not bad for a woman doing a man's job during a time most women weren't in the professional workforce.

